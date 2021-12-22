Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 2.4%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.19 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.13). 22,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 124,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Medica Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

