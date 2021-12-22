Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

