Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

HI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.