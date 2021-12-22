McGinn Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,125 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

BUD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,059. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

