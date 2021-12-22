McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.60. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 172,713 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

