McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Up 19.5% in November

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $49,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

