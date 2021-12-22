Mayar Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mayar Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 13.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $302.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.49. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

