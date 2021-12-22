MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.40 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $911,024.64 and $46,677.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.72 or 0.98484613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.00400497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00143048 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001918 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

