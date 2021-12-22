Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.12 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,428,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,977 shares of company stock worth $7,615,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE UNFI opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

