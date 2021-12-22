Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IBP opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

