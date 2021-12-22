Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.08 Million in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

