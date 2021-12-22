Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $112.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.