Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $253.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

