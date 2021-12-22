Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

ISBC opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

