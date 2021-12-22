Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

