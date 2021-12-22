Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.44

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$108.44 and traded as high as C$125.58. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$124.42, with a volume of 1,380 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEQ. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.