Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.