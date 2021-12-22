Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

