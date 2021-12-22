Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $142.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $492.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $537.90 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $556.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

