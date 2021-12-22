Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.61

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $18.52. Mack-Cali Realty shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 65,804 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
