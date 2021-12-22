Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.61

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $18.52. Mack-Cali Realty shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 65,804 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

