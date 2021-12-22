Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUN. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

