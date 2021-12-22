Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.