Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $246.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

