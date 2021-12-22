Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 414253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGV. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $5,504,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 221,282 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

