Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,930.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.24 or 0.08220328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.25 or 0.00317279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.63 or 0.00896431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00384185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00254531 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.