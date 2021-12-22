Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,847 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 1.5% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Amundi acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Loews by 632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 181,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 4,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

