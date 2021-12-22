Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.67.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LAC traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 565,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,649. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.84.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

