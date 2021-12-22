Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.76

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and traded as low as $53.48. Linamar shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 6,729 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

