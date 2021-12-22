Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ LMST remained flat at $$18.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

