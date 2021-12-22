LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LFMD. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LFMD opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

