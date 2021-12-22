Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Levitee Labs in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price objective on the stock.

LVTTF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. Levitee Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

