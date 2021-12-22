Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 105.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $239,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 68.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

