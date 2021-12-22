Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

