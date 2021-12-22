Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $169.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.79. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

