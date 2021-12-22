Leap Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the average daily volume of 424 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.32. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.