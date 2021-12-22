Leap Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the average daily volume of 424 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.32. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

