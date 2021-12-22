LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.44. 7,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 6,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

