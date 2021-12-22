Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Financial Contrast

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.02 billion 2.19 -$613.33 million $2.78 4.45 Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.74 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -33.37

Kuke Music has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laureate Education. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Laureate Education and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.17%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 50.75% -21.24% -9.56% Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Kuke Music on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions. The Andean segment includes institutions in Chile and Peru. The Online & Partnerships segment consists of online institutions that offer profession-oriented degree programs through Walden University, University of Liverpool, and University of Roehampton. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

