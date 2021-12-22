Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.65. 9,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 670,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $20,653,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

