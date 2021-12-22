Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LNTH opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Lantheus by 20.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

