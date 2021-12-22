Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSEA stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968 in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 115,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.