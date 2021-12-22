Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $150,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LAKE opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

