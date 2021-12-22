Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $302.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average is $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

