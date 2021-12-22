Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.62). 5,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 67,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.76).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £112.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.18.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

