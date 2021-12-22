Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of KL traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$52.84. The company had a trading volume of 282,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,916. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$839.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

