Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 83,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

