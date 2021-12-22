Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.