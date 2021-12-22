KeyCorp Comments on Roblox Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

RBLX stock opened at $102.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 589,192 shares of company stock worth $61,538,392.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 35.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

