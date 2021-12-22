KeyCorp Comments on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report released on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 78.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

