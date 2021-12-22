KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

