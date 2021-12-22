Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 19.2% in November

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.50. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

